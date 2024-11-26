Left Menu

Empowering Gujarat’s Girls: Namo Lakshmi Yojana

Namo Lakshmi Yojana, a transformative financial assistance scheme under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, helps Gujarat’s girls from grades 9 to 12 overcome financial barriers to education. Offering up to Rs 50,000 per student, the initiative also addresses health and nutrition to foster self-reliance and societal contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:00 IST
Empowering Gujarat’s Girls: Namo Lakshmi Yojana
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on women's literacy and girls' education has seen significant strides from his time as Gujarat's Chief Minister, with initiatives like the Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra making primary education more accessible statewide. Continuing this legacy, current Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel aims to elevate secondary and higher secondary education for girls in Gujarat.

Addressing financial hindrances, Patel introduced the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, encouraging girls to complete their schooling. This initiative has a substantial budget of Rs 1,250 crore in the current fiscal year and provides Rs 50,000 in total assistance over four years for girl students from grades 9-12.

The scheme has benefited around 10 lakh students, distributing over Rs 138.54 crore in aid. Targeting students within the Gujarat and Central Board schools, it ensures eligibility based on prior education in government or aided schools and family income limits, emphasizing educational continuity and performance incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024