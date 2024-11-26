Empowering Gujarat’s Girls: Namo Lakshmi Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on women's literacy and girls' education has seen significant strides from his time as Gujarat's Chief Minister, with initiatives like the Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra making primary education more accessible statewide. Continuing this legacy, current Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel aims to elevate secondary and higher secondary education for girls in Gujarat.

Addressing financial hindrances, Patel introduced the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, encouraging girls to complete their schooling. This initiative has a substantial budget of Rs 1,250 crore in the current fiscal year and provides Rs 50,000 in total assistance over four years for girl students from grades 9-12.

The scheme has benefited around 10 lakh students, distributing over Rs 138.54 crore in aid. Targeting students within the Gujarat and Central Board schools, it ensures eligibility based on prior education in government or aided schools and family income limits, emphasizing educational continuity and performance incentives.

