Yogi Adityanath to Launch Key Projects in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj to inaugurate key facilities for the Mahakumbh 2025. A new control room building at the Municipal Corporation will support cleanliness and smart city initiatives, equipped with units for waste management, grievance control, and urban planning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to make a significant visit to Prayagraj, highlighting ongoing preparations for the much-anticipated Mahakumbh 2025. His visit will include the inauguration of a newly constructed control room building at the Municipal Corporation, an essential facility for the upcoming spiritual event.

This new infrastructure will house the Solid Waste Management Unit, the Grievance Control Room, and the Prayagraj Smart City Office, reflecting the Chief Minister's vision of transforming the city for a grand celebration. Additionally, the Mahakumbh city is being developed in the Sangam area to accommodate the massive influx of devotees and Kalpvasis.

According to Municipal Corporation CTO PK Dwivedi, the state-of-the-art building, which cost Rs 14 crore, is instrumental in ensuring cleanliness and efficient operations. It features a Solid Waste Control Room for live monitoring via CCTV, marking a first for the state. Furthermore, it will expedite the handling of public grievances, establishing itself as the operational center of the city's smart city initiatives.

