India's Olympic Dream: Challenges and Opportunities for 2036

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe expressed enthusiasm about India's interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics. Despite past challenges with sports events, India has shown ambition to stage the Games. Coe stresses the importance of defining a clear legacy and ensuring political support for a successful bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, expressed optimism regarding India's interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics. While acknowledging the complexity of organizing the Games, he praised India's ambitious vision for sports development and their potential influence on social and economic progress.

Despite a tarnished reputation from past international events, such as the 2010 Commonwealth Games, India is keen on joining the Olympic hosts' ranks. Coe met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss India's potential bid, emphasizing the need for transparent communication with the public and establishing a clear legacy.

Coe also highlighted the significance of support throughout the bidding process and praised India's initiatives in athletics, particularly the development of youth engagements through the Athletics Federation of India, reflecting a promising shift towards enhanced Olympic performance in the future.

