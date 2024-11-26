Jordanian Aid Drops: Delivering Hope to Northern Gaza
Jordanian military planes provided critical humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, marking the first such relief in five months. The aid, delivered by two C-130 aircraft, included seven tonnes of food and essentials targeted at areas most affected by hunger as identified by U.N. agencies.
In a significant move to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, Jordanian military planes delivered aid to northern Gaza for the first time in five months. An official source confirmed this development on Tuesday.
The aid mission was carried out by two C-130 aircraft belonging to the Jordanian Air Force. They successfully dropped nearly seven tonnes of food and essential relief supplies in the region.
These critical supplies were sent to areas identified by U.N. agencies as being most in need, with many residents facing severe hunger. The move aims to provide immediate relief to the suffering population.
