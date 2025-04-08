Left Menu

Innovative Partnership Bridges Traditional and Modern Medicine for Asthma Relief

The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) Jammu has partnered with Kerala-based Pankajakasthuri India for the pre-clinical validation of a poly-herbal formulation under the AYUSH framework. This collaboration, backed by the Ministry of AYUSH, aims to blend traditional knowledge with modern science for asthma treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 08:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) Jammu signed a groundbreaking agreement on Monday with Kerala-based Pankajakasthuri India Pvt Ltd. The collaboration is aimed at validating a poly-herbal formulation for bronchial asthma within the AYUSH framework.

The formal agreement was signed by key representatives Dr. Zabeer Ahmed of CSIR-IIIM and Dr. J Hareendran Nair of Pankajakasthuri, alongside senior officials and scientists. The partnership will involve rigorous pre-clinical validation, including phytochemical standardization and in-vitro studies.

Backed by the Ministry of AYUSH, this initiative is a stride towards integrating traditional and modern medicinal practices. The collaboration emphasizes community well-being and sustainability, while strengthening public trust in AYUSH products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

