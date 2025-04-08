Left Menu

Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Rebound Amid Tariff Relief Hopes

Wall Street indices rebounded as technology stocks surged, propelled by optimism regarding potential U.S.-China tariff negotiations. Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla led gains, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones indices climbed. Despite this, trade tensions linger, with looming tariff threats and inflation concerns influencing market sentiment and Federal Reserve rate cut forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:35 IST
Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Rebound Amid Tariff Relief Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Wall Street witnessed a recovery from a significant selloff, propelling by a surge in technology stocks amidst growing optimism over U.S.-China tariff negotiations. Prominent gains from Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla contributed to the tech sector rise of 3.5%, aiding the overall market's upward momentum.

The Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P 500 all reported gains, soaring by 3.65%, 3.11%, and 3.16%, respectively. Despite the positive market turn, senior market analyst Lukman Otunuga warns that unresolved trade tensions might swiftly reverse the sentiment, with looming tariff threats continuing to loom large.

Additionally, factors such as inflation worries prompted trading considerations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, further complicating the financial landscape. Meanwhile, individual stock performances, including Broadcom's 7.4% jump due to a buyback program, and UnitedHealth's 7.6% gain following a Medicare Advantage health plan rate increase, indicate sectorial resilience even as global uncertainties persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025