Left Menu

Swift Police Action in Bangladesh Over Unrest at Gaza Protests

Bangladesh authorities have arrested 49 individuals following violent incidents during pro-Gaza protests. The government has condemned vandalism and pledged to continue identifying offenders. Demonstrations against Israeli actions in Gaza involved a wide array of groups, including students and professionals, while criticism surfaced against international bodies for their muted response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:12 IST
Swift Police Action in Bangladesh Over Unrest at Gaza Protests
File photo from the protest site in Bangladesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's police force has swiftly responded to the chaotic unrest that erupted during pro-Gaza protests across multiple cities on Monday. Law enforcement's urgent action underscored a commitment to safeguarding public order, as echoed in a statement by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

The aftermath of the protests has seen the apprehension of at least 49 individuals, with police having effectively pierced the veil of chaos. Two legal cases have already been initiated, with further investigations poised to expand the legal net around those culpable. The police are pursuing all leads, including video evidence, to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

A call for public cooperation has been made, urging residents to aid in this pursuit of accountability following the nationwide uproar, which saw various organizations join forces in dissent against the Israeli violence in Gaza. Demonstrators, including influential professionals and students, have laid demands on international entities, pressing for a firmer stance on the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025