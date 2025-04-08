Swift Police Action in Bangladesh Over Unrest at Gaza Protests

Bangladesh's police force has swiftly responded to the chaotic unrest that erupted during pro-Gaza protests across multiple cities on Monday. Law enforcement's urgent action underscored a commitment to safeguarding public order, as echoed in a statement by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

The aftermath of the protests has seen the apprehension of at least 49 individuals, with police having effectively pierced the veil of chaos. Two legal cases have already been initiated, with further investigations poised to expand the legal net around those culpable. The police are pursuing all leads, including video evidence, to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

A call for public cooperation has been made, urging residents to aid in this pursuit of accountability following the nationwide uproar, which saw various organizations join forces in dissent against the Israeli violence in Gaza. Demonstrators, including influential professionals and students, have laid demands on international entities, pressing for a firmer stance on the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)