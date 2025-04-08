Intense Heatwave and Relief: India's Weather Outlook Updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted Delhi-NCR residents of an impending heatwave lasting the next two days, with a brief respite in the form of light showers predicted for April 11, according to IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar.

In Rajasthan, the IMD has escalated the warning to a red alert due to extreme temperature readings both day and night. Relief is anticipated after 48 hours, with rainfall likely in the Himalayas over the next several days, Dr. Kumar further revealed.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a temperature surge, prompting a yellow alert in select lower hill regions. However, from April 9, a Western Disturbance is forecasted to bring scattered rains, with a pronounced activity on April 10 and 11 before declining by April 12, as per Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma.

