Left Menu

Term Deposits Surge Amid RBI's Monetary Policy Changes

Term deposits have become increasingly popular, with interest rates surpassing 7%, as revealed by RBI's September 2024 data. These deposits now constitute 61.4% of total deposits. Metropolitan areas significantly contributed to deposit growth, while loans, especially to private corporates, also saw noteworthy increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), term deposits have gained momentum, outpacing the growth of current and savings accounts (CASA). The share of term deposits in total deposits rose to 61.4% in September 2024, a notable increase from 59.8% in the same month last year.

The data, part of the 'Basic Statistical Return' for scheduled commercial banks, shows that interest rates on term deposits have climbed to over 7%, prompting a shift of substantial deposits into higher interest buckets. Meanwhile, bank deposits witnessed an overall year-on-year growth of 11.7%.

Additionally, metropolitan branches have played a crucial role, contributing 66.5% of the total incremental deposits. The report highlights the growth in loan portfolios, with credit to private corporates rising to 16.5% year-on-year, showcasing an upward trend across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024