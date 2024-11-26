India's Constitution: A Guiding Light in a Transforming Nation

Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Indian Constitution as a vibrant guide for the nation's present and future. He emphasized his administration's initiatives for people's welfare, aligned with constitutional principles, and stressed efforts to improve citizens' ease of living.

Marking the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, Modi paid homage to the victims, reiterating India's resolve to combat terrorism. Highlighting the Constitution's 75th year, he expressed pride in the nation's constitutional legacy and dedication to its values.

Modi pointed to advancements such as the Digital Life Certificate for senior citizens, benefiting 1.5 crore individuals, as evidence of the government's efforts to modernize and improve lives. He also mentioned the Ayushman Bharat scheme's expansion and the symbolic significance of cultural images in the Constitution.

Referencing historical challenges, including the 1975 Emergency, Modi underscored the Constitution's enduring strength. He addressed Article 370's repeal in Jammu and Kashmir, celebrating the full implementation of India's Constitution there. Celebrating transformation, he reaffirmed the Constitution's role as a beacon in national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)