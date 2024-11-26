Assam Celebrates Constitution Day: A Tribute to India's Democratic Essence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the 75th Constitution Day celebrations in Guwahati, emphasizing the significance of the Indian Constitution. This annual observation, assigned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to November 26, honors the document's foundational role in India's democracy.

During the event at Lok Seva Bhawan, CM Sarma paid tribute to the members of the Constitution Drafting Committee, particularly Dr. BR Ambedkar, and recognized the sacrifices of freedom fighters. He recounted the drafting process, commencing with the Constituent Assembly's third meeting in December 1946, leading to the Constitution's adoption on November 26, 1949.

Highlighting the Constitution's embodiment of the Indian populace's aspirations, Sarma addressed the challenges it has faced, such as the 1975 emergency. He praised the judiciary's role in upholding rights and emphasized India's secular character, noting the Constitution as a reflection of ancient Indian heritage dedicated to peace and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)