Assam Celebrates Constitution Day: A Tribute to India's Democratic Essence

Assam's 75th Constitution Day highlighted the importance of the Indian Constitution, with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorating the contributions of freedom fighters and Dr. BR Ambedkar. The event, held in Guwahati, underscored the Constitution's reflection of India's cultural heritage and its role in ensuring equality, freedom, and justice for all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:46 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with state ministers during a program on the Constitution Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the 75th Constitution Day celebrations in Guwahati, emphasizing the significance of the Indian Constitution. This annual observation, assigned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to November 26, honors the document's foundational role in India's democracy.

During the event at Lok Seva Bhawan, CM Sarma paid tribute to the members of the Constitution Drafting Committee, particularly Dr. BR Ambedkar, and recognized the sacrifices of freedom fighters. He recounted the drafting process, commencing with the Constituent Assembly's third meeting in December 1946, leading to the Constitution's adoption on November 26, 1949.

Highlighting the Constitution's embodiment of the Indian populace's aspirations, Sarma addressed the challenges it has faced, such as the 1975 emergency. He praised the judiciary's role in upholding rights and emphasized India's secular character, noting the Constitution as a reflection of ancient Indian heritage dedicated to peace and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

