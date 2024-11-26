Sheinbaum Appeals for Dialogue Amid Trump's Tariff Threat

Claudia Sheinbaum, the President of Mexico, announced her intention to communicate with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding his proposed 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports. Sheinbaum expressed concern that such tariffs risk inflating costs and jeopardizing jobs across both nations.

Sheinbaum intends to propose direct discussions with Trump and plans to reach out to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. With the U.S. being Mexico's top trade partner, the suggested tariffs could severely impact industries, especially automotive manufacturing, which relies heavily on exports to the United States.

The imposition of tariffs could potentially breach the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a key trade deal established in 2020. Despite Mexico's efforts to tackle issues like fentanyl and migration, Sheinbaum urged for a cooperative approach to address shared challenges, including ongoing cross-border crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)