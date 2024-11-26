Sheinbaum Appeals for Dialogue Amid Trump's Tariff Threat
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum plans to engage U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in dialogue to avoid tariffs that could impact trade and jobs. She emphasizes the importance of cooperation, especially in addressing regional issues like fentanyl trafficking and migration. Tariffs may threaten the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Claudia Sheinbaum, the President of Mexico, announced her intention to communicate with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding his proposed 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports. Sheinbaum expressed concern that such tariffs risk inflating costs and jeopardizing jobs across both nations.
Sheinbaum intends to propose direct discussions with Trump and plans to reach out to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. With the U.S. being Mexico's top trade partner, the suggested tariffs could severely impact industries, especially automotive manufacturing, which relies heavily on exports to the United States.
The imposition of tariffs could potentially breach the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a key trade deal established in 2020. Despite Mexico's efforts to tackle issues like fentanyl and migration, Sheinbaum urged for a cooperative approach to address shared challenges, including ongoing cross-border crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada Identifies First Human H5 Bird Flu Case
ITI Rajouri Launches New Trades to Boost Youth Employment
India-Russia Trade Set to Surpass $100 Billion by 2030: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Oghi Traders Threaten Indefinite Strike Over New Excise Tax
China's Trade Surge in Peru: Navigating a New Latin American Landscape