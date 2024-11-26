Sri Lanka Unveils Ramayana Trail to Woo Indian Tourists

Sri Lanka is making strides to attract Indian tourists with its newly launched Ramayana Trail, a spiritual tourism initiative spotlighted during an event at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Delhi. Richard Nuttall, CEO of Sri Lanka Airlines, emphasized the importance of India as their key market.

The airline's exclusive Ramayana trail package appeals to Indian travelers by offering a unique exploration of 20 pivotal locations in Sri Lanka tied to the epic adventures of Lord Rama, Sita, and Hanuman. Currently, Sri Lanka Airlines operates 88 flights weekly to nine Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

In attendance, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Kshenuka Senewiratne, noted that Indian tourists make up approximately 20% of visitors to Sri Lanka. Despite past challenges, the tourism sector is recovering robustly, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and aiming to draw visitors to lesser-known destinations across the island.

Nuttall expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, considering it a strategic move to invigorate tourism and deepen cultural connections, while strengthening expansion plans. The venture is expected to inspire Indian travelers with Sri Lanka's profound ties to their devotional cultural heritage.

