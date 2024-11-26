Left Menu

Quick Extinguishing of Blaze at Pemex Refinery Ensures Safety

A fire erupted at Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery in Oaxaca, Mexico, but was swiftly contained. Local authorities confirmed no injuries or property damage resulted from the incident, ensuring community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:36 IST
Quick Extinguishing of Blaze at Pemex Refinery Ensures Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire broke out at the Salina Cruz refinery owned by Mexico's state-run Pemex on Tuesday morning, sparking immediate concern among local residents.

Authorities responded promptly to the situation, successfully extinguishing the blaze without any reported injuries or property damage.

The quick response and lack of casualties were confirmed by the local civil protection agency, reassuring the community of their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024