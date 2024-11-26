Quick Extinguishing of Blaze at Pemex Refinery Ensures Safety
A fire erupted at Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery in Oaxaca, Mexico, but was swiftly contained. Local authorities confirmed no injuries or property damage resulted from the incident, ensuring community safety.
A fire broke out at the Salina Cruz refinery owned by Mexico's state-run Pemex on Tuesday morning, sparking immediate concern among local residents.
Authorities responded promptly to the situation, successfully extinguishing the blaze without any reported injuries or property damage.
The quick response and lack of casualties were confirmed by the local civil protection agency, reassuring the community of their safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
