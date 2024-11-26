HPTDC Chairman RS Bali Dismisses Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Public Service

On Tuesday, RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), firmly dismissed rumors regarding the sale or lease of HPTDC properties. This statement follows a recent ruling by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which permitted HPTDC hotels to keep operating and outlined deadlines for settling dues to pensioners and employees.

Bali criticized political figures who spread misinformation, particularly concerning the Himachal Bhawan Delhi case, and warned of potential legal actions. He announced plans to categorize and renovate HPTDC hotels, addressing accusations of misleading court information by challenging employee leaders to substantiate their claims with affidavits.

Refuting claims by BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma about the auctioning of Himachal Bhavan over an electricity bill, Bali clarified the property belongs to the state's General Administration Department. He praised the court's order that upholds hotel operations and recognized employee contributions, especially during the pandemic.

Bali detailed the corporation's financial performance, despite hurdles like natural disasters. HPTDC achieved record turnovers of Rs109 crore and Rs105 crore in recent years. He attributed financial challenges to increased wages and benefits, contrasting past government payouts with current efforts, and highlighted discrepancies in BJP leader Rakesh Pathania's previous profit claims.

Emphasizing HPTDC's financial independence, Bali assured no intentions to sell or lease properties, focusing instead on renovation funded by the Asian Development Bank. Bali outlined a schedule to address employee grievances, promising to clear arrears by 2025 and soliciting non-politicization of HPTDC activities.

He reiterated HPTDC's commitment to enhancing tourism in remote areas through infrastructure projects like those in Keylong and Kaza. Bali concluded by reassuring the public of HPTDC's stability and ongoing dedication to tourism and public service in Himachal Pradesh.

