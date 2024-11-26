Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez Battles Money Laundering Case in Delhi High Court

In a legal face-off, Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez argues her non-involvement in a money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekar. Her counsel claims she was unaware of receiving crime proceeds. The Delhi High Court will hear the Enforcement Directorate's counter on December 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:31 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez Battles Money Laundering Case in Delhi High Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile legal battle, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a charge sheet filed against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

On Tuesday, Fernandez's counsel argued before Justice Anish Dayal that the actress had no knowledge of the illicit origins of the gifts she received from Sukesh Chandrasekar. They asserted that she was not involved in any criminal activity that could result in economic gain, a crucial factor in money laundering prosecutions as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 3, where the Special Counsel for ED will present their submissions. Fernandez's defense team includes Senior Advocate Siddharth Agarwal and Advocates Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey, with Advocate Zoheb Hossain representing the ED. The case continues to unfold as both sides prepare their arguments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024