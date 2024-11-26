Jacqueline Fernandez Battles Money Laundering Case in Delhi High Court

In a high-profile legal battle, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a charge sheet filed against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

On Tuesday, Fernandez's counsel argued before Justice Anish Dayal that the actress had no knowledge of the illicit origins of the gifts she received from Sukesh Chandrasekar. They asserted that she was not involved in any criminal activity that could result in economic gain, a crucial factor in money laundering prosecutions as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 3, where the Special Counsel for ED will present their submissions. Fernandez's defense team includes Senior Advocate Siddharth Agarwal and Advocates Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey, with Advocate Zoheb Hossain representing the ED. The case continues to unfold as both sides prepare their arguments.

(With inputs from agencies.)