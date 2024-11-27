Left Menu

Market Movers: Tariffs, Tensions, and Ticking Rates

The U.S. dollar surged as President-elect Donald Trump pledged tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports. Federal Reserve meeting minutes revealed divided opinions on rate cuts. Stock indices rose, but investor reactions to tariffs were mixed. Treasury yields increased, while oil and bitcoin prices fell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 03:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar gained strength on Tuesday following President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of potential tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes reflected officials' divided stance on further interest rate cuts, albeit with consensus on maintaining policy ambiguity.

Stock markets responded positively, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posting gains. Investors, however, approached Trump's tariff plans cautiously, considering them more as a strategic negotiation maneuver. MSCI's global equity index ticked upwards despite previous declines in European markets.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after Monday's bond rally stalled with the tariff news. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar weakened against the rising U.S. dollar. In commodities, oil prices dipped amid news of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, while gold experienced mixed movements amid fluctuating safe-haven demand.

