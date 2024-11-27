Market Movers: Tariffs, Tensions, and Ticking Rates

The U.S. dollar gained strength on Tuesday following President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of potential tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's recent meeting minutes reflected officials' divided stance on further interest rate cuts, albeit with consensus on maintaining policy ambiguity.

Stock markets responded positively, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posting gains. Investors, however, approached Trump's tariff plans cautiously, considering them more as a strategic negotiation maneuver. MSCI's global equity index ticked upwards despite previous declines in European markets.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after Monday's bond rally stalled with the tariff news. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar weakened against the rising U.S. dollar. In commodities, oil prices dipped amid news of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, while gold experienced mixed movements amid fluctuating safe-haven demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)