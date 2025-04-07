Russia on Edge: Oil Prices and Global Trade Tensions

Oil prices are crucial to Russia's financial state, and they have sparked concern amid a volatile global climate. On Monday, a Kremlin spokesperson described the situation as 'very tense,' following a 7% plunge in oil prices due to China's tariffs on U.S. goods, intensifying trade tensions.

Russia, which relies heavily on oil and natural gas sales, saw a 10% drop in first-quarter revenues to 2.64 trillion roubles ($30.59 billion) as prices fell globally. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the market's turbulence, attributing it partially to U.S. President Donald Trump's international tariffs.

The OPEC+ alliance, including Russia, plans to increase output, further influencing the downward trend. Russia's central bank warned that U.S. tariff actions might slow the global economy, potentially keeping oil prices low longer-term. Economic authorities are taking measures to mitigate impacts on Russia's economy.

