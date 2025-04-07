Oil Prices Plunge Amid US-China Trade Tensions
Russia closely monitors oil prices as tensions rise due to a trade war between the US and China. The Kremlin acknowledges the situation as significant due to a sharp drop in oil prices, with Brent and WTI suffering over 10% losses following China's tariffs on US goods.
Oil prices have become a critical focal point for Russia, with the nation's economic authorities closely monitoring the fluctuating scenario. A Kremlin spokesperson labeled the situation as "very tense" amid ongoing global economic strains.
The recent nosedive of oil prices was triggered by a significant 7% slump last Friday, following China's increased tariffs on American goods. This development has intensified the trade war between the United States and China, fostering a climate of uncertainty among investors and raising fears of a potential recession.
Both Brent and WTI crude oil suffered considerable losses last week, declining by 10.9% and 10.6% respectively. The steep drops underscore the precarious nature of global economic interrelations and highlight the sensitivities of commodity markets to geopolitical events.
