Upheaval in Peru's Mining Sector: Congress Ousts Energy Minister Amid Protests

Amid growing unrest, Peru's Congress ousted Energy and Mines Minister Romulo Mucho as small-scale miners intensify protests in the capital.

The miners, many operating without proper permits, demand a two-year extension to a program that lets them operate legally; the authorities argue it's escalated illegal mining.

The removal comes as tensions rise, with roadblocks and sit-ins marking discontent over REINFO's scheduled termination. President Dina Boluarte faces pressure to appoint a new minister swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)