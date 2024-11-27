Left Menu

Upheaval in Peru's Mining Sector: Congress Ousts Energy Minister Amid Protests

Peru's Congress removed Energy and Mines Minister Romulo Mucho, amid protests by small-scale miners demanding an extension of a program that allows their operations. The government claims the program has led to illegal mining, making Peru's mining sector a profitable but contentious issue.

Amid growing unrest, Peru's Congress ousted Energy and Mines Minister Romulo Mucho as small-scale miners intensify protests in the capital.

The miners, many operating without proper permits, demand a two-year extension to a program that lets them operate legally; the authorities argue it's escalated illegal mining.

The removal comes as tensions rise, with roadblocks and sit-ins marking discontent over REINFO's scheduled termination. President Dina Boluarte faces pressure to appoint a new minister swiftly.

