Cyclonic Storm Alert Leads to School Closures in Tamil Nadu
Schools and colleges in Tiruchirappalli and other districts of Tamil Nadu will close due to relentless rainfall and an impending cyclonic storm. The Regional Meteorological Centre warns of intensified weather moving north towards Tamil Nadu, prompting flash flood alerts across vulnerable areas.
In a precautionary measure against relentless rainfall and an approaching cyclonic storm, the administration of Tiruchirappalli district has declared a closure for schools and colleges on Wednesday. The decision, announced by District Collector Pradeep Kumar, aligns with similar closures on Tuesday in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur due to expected severe weather conditions.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai reported the intensification of a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal into a deep depression, with forecasts suggesting it will evolve into a cyclonic storm. "The depression has been rapidly intensifying and is expected to shift northward toward Tamil Nadu's coast," stated S. Balachandran, Director of the RMC.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across various districts, including Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, with consequent flash flood alerts issued. Areas such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, and others are on high alert, with moderate to high flash flood risks identified across several regions of Tamil Nadu and its union territories.
