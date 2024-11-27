Congress Demands Probe into Adani Indictment Amidst Bribery Allegations
Congress seeks urgent discussion in Parliament over the US indictment against the Adani Group. Allegations involve $265 million in bribes for securing solar power deals. Congress MPs have raised adjournment notices demanding Prime Minister Modi address the government's silence and potential impacts on India's global standing.
In a heated move on the third day of the winter session, Congress MPs called for a detailed discussion in Parliament regarding the recent US indictment of the Adani Group. The charges allege over $265 million in bribes and highlight a specter of securities fraud, with US authorities accusing the conglomerate of murky dealings.
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Manish Tewari have filed adjournment notices seeking immediate parliamentary debate on what they describe as a matter of urgent importance. The MPs emphasize the need for transparency and accountability from the Modi government, questioning its silence on the matter.
The Adani Group, one of India's largest infrastructure companies, has denied the allegations, calling the US Department of Justice's indictment 'incorrect'. The group stresses that its prominent figures, including Gautam Adani, are not charged in pivotal conspiracy counts outlined in the legal documents, although securities fraud allegations persist.
