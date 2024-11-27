Unveiling Northeast's Tourism Treasures: The 12th International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga
The 12th International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga, Assam, highlights the northeastern region's tourism potential. Significant figures like Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend. The event encourages collaboration among stakeholders from various northeastern states to promote regional tourism.
- Country:
- India
The 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart has commenced in the renowned wildlife haven of Kaziranga, Assam, and will draw to a close on November 29. Noteworthy dignitaries attending include Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
This annual event, organized by India's Ministry of Tourism, aims to unlock the northeastern region's tourism potential for both national and international travelers. It serves as a crucial gathering for tourism businesses from the eight northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur, fostering collaborations and networking among sellers, buyers, media, and government representatives.
Taking place amidst the stunning background of Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its one-horned rhinos, this year's ITM celebrates the region's rich culture, diverse ecosystems, and intricate arts and crafts, inviting visitors to explore the colorful traditions and vibrant festivals of its ethnic communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
