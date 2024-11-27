Left Menu

Unveiling Northeast's Tourism Treasures: The 12th International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga

The 12th International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga, Assam, highlights the northeastern region's tourism potential. Significant figures like Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend. The event encourages collaboration among stakeholders from various northeastern states to promote regional tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:12 IST
Unveiling Northeast's Tourism Treasures: The 12th International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga
International Tourism Mart (Photo/@aweassam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart has commenced in the renowned wildlife haven of Kaziranga, Assam, and will draw to a close on November 29. Noteworthy dignitaries attending include Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

This annual event, organized by India's Ministry of Tourism, aims to unlock the northeastern region's tourism potential for both national and international travelers. It serves as a crucial gathering for tourism businesses from the eight northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur, fostering collaborations and networking among sellers, buyers, media, and government representatives.

Taking place amidst the stunning background of Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its one-horned rhinos, this year's ITM celebrates the region's rich culture, diverse ecosystems, and intricate arts and crafts, inviting visitors to explore the colorful traditions and vibrant festivals of its ethnic communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024