Liberty General Insurance and Profectus Capital Empower MSMEs with Tailored Insurance Solutions

Liberty General Insurance, a prominent name in India's insurance sector, has joined hands with Profectus Capital to offer customized insurance solutions to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This partnership is designed to bolster financial security and sustainability for these enterprises, allowing them to concentrate on growth with greater confidence.

The alliance aims to weave insurance into the fabric of the business financial landscape. By doing so, Liberty General Insurance seeks to empower MSMEs to not only protect their operations but also safeguard their workforce from unforeseen disruptions. This initiative is a testament to Liberty's commitment to fortifying the financial resilience of businesses across India.

Jayesh Khatri, President & Head of Retail Distribution & Marketing at Liberty General Insurance, emphasized the significance of this partnership in boosting the resilience of MSMEs. With support from Profectus Capital, Liberty aims to seamlessly integrate insurance solutions into the financial portfolio of businesses, ensuring they can navigate challenges and secure a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)