Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu's Delta Faces Torrential Deluge

Torrential rains have continued to batter Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, significantly affecting standing paddy crops. The India Meteorological Department has issued forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The rains have submerged crops both partially and entirely across several areas, including Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Mayilduthurai. Farmers estimate the damage spans at least 2,000 acres. As a precaution, November 27 has been marked a holiday for schools and colleges in the affected regions.

In a recent update, the Regional Meteorological Centre reported a deep depression moving northwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by November 27, potentially bringing more heavy rain to the delta districts.

