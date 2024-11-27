Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu's Delta Faces Torrential Deluge

Heavy rains have severely impacted the Cauvery delta regions in Tamil Nadu, posing threats to paddy crops. The India Meteorological Department forecasts further intensification into a cyclonic storm. Local schools and colleges will remain closed due to submerged fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:14 IST
Torrential rains have continued to batter Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, significantly affecting standing paddy crops. The India Meteorological Department has issued forecasts of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The rains have submerged crops both partially and entirely across several areas, including Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Mayilduthurai. Farmers estimate the damage spans at least 2,000 acres. As a precaution, November 27 has been marked a holiday for schools and colleges in the affected regions.

In a recent update, the Regional Meteorological Centre reported a deep depression moving northwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by November 27, potentially bringing more heavy rain to the delta districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

