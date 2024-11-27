Left Menu

Botswana Joins Antwerp to Certify Diamonds Amid G7 Ban

Botswana will certify rough diamonds for export to the G7, joining Antwerp after a ban on Russian stones. The move addresses concerns from African diamond producers about the initial system, which required all diamonds to pass through Antwerp. A roadmap for Botswana's certification is being developed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:33 IST
Botswana Joins Antwerp to Certify Diamonds Amid G7 Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Botswana, a major diamond producer in Africa, is set to join Antwerp as a certifier of rough diamonds for export to the G7. This step comes in response to the G7 ban on Russian diamond imports, effective since the start of the year.

The inclusion of Botswana aims to address concerns from African diamond producers, including Angola and Namibia, about the initial system, which required all diamonds to be verified at Europe's diamond hub in Antwerp. The producers argued this mechanism would unfairly impact their economies.

A roadmap is being collaboratively developed by Botswana and the G7 technical team to fill any gaps with the export certification node expected to be operational in Botswana next year, as the EU postpones its tracing system to March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024