Court Upholds Maintenance for Woman Claiming NCP Leader as Husband

The sessions court in Maharashtra has upheld an interim maintenance order, dismissing former minister Dhananjay Munde's appeal. Munde's connection with a woman, Karuna Munde, was deemed "in the nature of marriage," entitling her to relief under the Domestic Violence Act.

The court acknowledged Karuna's entitlement to the lifestyle her alleged husband, the Nationalist Congress Party leader, enjoys. In its detailed ruling, the court stated that Karuna and her children have the right to maintenance payments, reflecting that lifestyle.

The magistrate court directed Munde to provide significant interim financial support to Karuna and her daughter, amidst ongoing legal proceedings. Despite Munde's claims, the sessions court verified that the documents presented established a relationship akin to marriage.

