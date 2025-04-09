Left Menu

Court Upholds Maintenance for Woman Claiming NCP Leader as Husband

A sessions court has dismissed NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's appeal against an interim maintenance order. The court recognized his relationship with Karuna Munde as "in the nature of marriage," entitling her relief under the Domestic Violence Act. The decision ensures maintenance payments to Karuna and her children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:31 IST
Court Upholds Maintenance for Woman Claiming NCP Leader as Husband
relationship
  • Country:
  • India

The sessions court in Maharashtra has upheld an interim maintenance order, dismissing former minister Dhananjay Munde's appeal. Munde's connection with a woman, Karuna Munde, was deemed "in the nature of marriage," entitling her to relief under the Domestic Violence Act.

The court acknowledged Karuna's entitlement to the lifestyle her alleged husband, the Nationalist Congress Party leader, enjoys. In its detailed ruling, the court stated that Karuna and her children have the right to maintenance payments, reflecting that lifestyle.

The magistrate court directed Munde to provide significant interim financial support to Karuna and her daughter, amidst ongoing legal proceedings. Despite Munde's claims, the sessions court verified that the documents presented established a relationship akin to marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025