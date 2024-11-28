Left Menu

Global Market Sways Amid Economic Data and Political Uncertainty

The global equities market softened as investors grappled with U.S. economic data and policy uncertainties, including new tariffs. U.S. consumer spending increased, hinting at stable economic growth, but inflation concerns persist. Investors anticipate a Fed rate cut in December, while oil prices held steady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 02:11 IST
Global Market Sways Amid Economic Data and Political Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, global equities experienced a downturn as market participants processed recent U.S. economic data alongside potential trade policy shifts under the incoming administration. The dollar also saw a dip, while Treasury yields fell, reflecting investor caution.

U.S. consumer spending showed fresh strength in October, signaling robust economic growth, yet inflation worries linger. Core inflation grew slightly, which, in turn, sparked predictions of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month. Even amidst these economic indicators, Wall Street's main indexes registered notable declines.

Concerns over new trade tariffs further compounded market volatility. President-elect Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China caused investor unease, with threats of retaliation from affected nations. This uncertainty, coupled with the Thanksgiving holiday, resulted in lower market liquidity and increased speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024