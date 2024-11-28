Left Menu

Ajmer Dargah Legal Battle: Temple Controversy Sparks National Debate

A legal dispute has been filed by the National Hindu Army, led by Vishnu Gupta, claiming a Shiva temple exists within Ajmer's Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah. The court has issued notices and a hearing is scheduled for December 20. Critics urge government intervention amid rising religious site claims.

Vishnu Gupta, President of the National Hindu Army (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vishnu Gupta, President of the National Hindu Army, has initiated a legal challenge asserting the existence of a Shiva temple within the confines of Ajmer's Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah. The court has agreed to hear the case, with the next proceedings slated for December 20.

The court's decision to admit the case and issue notices to the Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey Department was confirmed by ANI. Legal representation from Advocate Yogesh Siroja explained that these developments emerged following an initial hearing with Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel.

Amid escalating tensions over religious site claims, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, criticized these growing disputes, stressing the need for government intervention and clear guidelines to prevent further claims on religious organizations. The recent incidents of conflict mirror past controversies, highlighting a broader national debate over historical religious sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

