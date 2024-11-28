Isolated Case of Japanese Encephalitis in Delhi Spurs Health Measures

An isolated case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has been reported in Delhi, involving a 72-year-old resident of Uttam Nagar. The city's health officials have confirmed there is no outbreak, emphasizing that most JE cases originate from neighboring states.

The patient, who was admitted to AIIMS on November 3, 2024, tested positive for JE using IgM ELISA during his hospital stay. He suffers from chronic conditions, including diabetes and coronary artery disease, and was discharged on November 15 after receiving care.

The JE virus, carried mainly by waterfowl and amplified in pigs, is spread to humans through infected Culex mosquitoes. Health officials have assured no outbreak in Delhi, and strict public health measures as per the National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control guidelines are in place to prevent its spread.

Data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme highlights that most JE cases are concentrated in northeast regions with Assam reporting 925 of the 1,548 cases nationwide in 2024. Immunization against JE is integral to the Universal Immunization Programme with vaccines available, especially in high-burden states, to reduce fatal neurological complications.

Preventive measures, such as wearing protective clothing, using insect repellents, and maintaining clean environments, are essential. Continuous public awareness and immunization drive remain crucial in combating JE effectively.

