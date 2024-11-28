Left Menu

Indian Navy Activates Full-Scale Disaster Response as Cyclone Fengal Looms

The Indian Navy has put into action a disaster response plan as Cyclone Fengal intensifies, threatening the Tamil Nadu coast. Coordinating with state and local authorities, the Navy is prepared with relief materials and rescue teams, following National Disaster Management guidelines to ensure safety and minimize impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:40 IST
Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Fengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Cyclone Fengal gains strength in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Navy has launched a comprehensive disaster response initiative to counter the impending threat to Tamil Nadu's coastline. With experts predicting the cyclone's escalation within the next 48 hours, the Navy's swift action underscores its preparedness and commitment to safety.

The Eastern Naval Command, working alongside the Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, has mobilized its disaster response framework, focusing on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and search and rescue operations. Efforts are tightly coordinated with state and civil administrations, aiming for a rapid and effective response to the cyclone's impact.

Relief efforts are underway as vehicles are stocked with essential items like food, water, and medicines. Specialized Flood Relief Teams are stationed in high-risk zones, and diving teams are poised for emergency actions. Adhering to guidelines from the National Disaster Management Authority, the Navy is prioritizing evacuation, shelter, and the provision of emergency supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

