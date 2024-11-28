Left Menu

Dairy Farmers in New Zealand Strike Balance Between Profit and Biodiversity

In New Zealand, dairy farmers manage over half the land, with 10% used for dairy farming. Despite economic pressures, some prioritize native biodiversity, incorporating it into farming practices. Cultural changes are fostering new value hierarchies, balancing productivity with environmental considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Auckland, Nov 28 - A new study highlights the struggle New Zealand's dairy farmers face in balancing profitability with the preservation of native biodiversity. With dairy farming accounting for 10% of Aotearoa's land use, the pressure to maintain economic viability is immense, especially in a market with minimal government support.

Interviews conducted with dairy farmers in Waikato and Canterbury revealed a hierarchy of values where economic needs often overshadow environmental concerns, though some farmers are incorporating native biodiversity into their practices despite the challenges. Planting natives comes at a financial and labor cost, yet it plays a crucial role in sustainable farm management for the eco-conscious.

The research points to a cultural shift in farming communities, as younger farmers are educated to acknowledge the environmental impact of agriculture. While older generations grapple with redefining good farming, there's a growing appreciation for integrating biodiversity. The future might see a broader acceptance of land care that harmoniously combines agriculture with ecological stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

