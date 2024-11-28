Left Menu

Defending Kyiv: Air Force Thwarts Missile Threat

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Thursday morning that air defense systems were active in response to Russia's offensive against the nation's energy infrastructure. With a missile threat on the horizon, Ukraine’s air force had previously alerted residents in the capital to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:35 IST
In the early hours of Thursday, Kyiv was on high alert as Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that air defense systems were actively engaged.

The efforts came amid an ongoing Russian campaign targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Prior to the deployment, Ukraine’s air force issued a stern warning, advising residents of the capital to brace themselves for a potential missile threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

