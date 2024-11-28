Defending Kyiv: Air Force Thwarts Missile Threat
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Thursday morning that air defense systems were active in response to Russia's offensive against the nation's energy infrastructure. With a missile threat on the horizon, Ukraine’s air force had previously alerted residents in the capital to remain vigilant.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:35 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In the early hours of Thursday, Kyiv was on high alert as Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that air defense systems were actively engaged.
The efforts came amid an ongoing Russian campaign targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Prior to the deployment, Ukraine’s air force issued a stern warning, advising residents of the capital to brace themselves for a potential missile threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Faces Decision on Taiwan's Decommissioned HAWK Missiles Amid Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine's Power Supply Limits: A Tactical Response
Ukraine Imposes New Power Supply Limits Amid Energy Crisis
North Korean Troops Join Russia in Ukraine Conflict
Blinken's Diplomatic Sprint: Securing NATO's Stance on Ukraine