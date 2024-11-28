Supreme Court Considers In-Jail Courtroom for Yasin Malik Trial

The Supreme Court is deliberating on utilizing a courtroom within Tihar Jail for the ongoing trial of Yasin Malik, a convict facing charges of abduction and murder. This decision follows security concerns about transporting Malik to Jammu and Kashmir, as highlighted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

In a submission to justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih, Mehta confirmed the availability of a fully equipped courtroom in Tihar Jail capable of video conferencing, which has hosted previous legal proceedings. The court has issued notices to the concerned respondents and made all co-accused parties in the case.

This development comes amid the Central Bureau of Investigation's appeal against a Jammu court's directive requiring Malik's physical presence for trial proceedings. The Supreme Court previously stayed the order for Malik's transfer, citing potential security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)