Supreme Court Considers In-Jail Courtroom for Yasin Malik Trial
The Supreme Court explores using a functional courtroom within Tihar Jail for Yasin Malik's trial related to abduction and murder cases. The court intervenes after concerns over security risks associated with transporting Malik to Jammu. Proceedings have occurred in this setup previously, facilitating video conferencing when necessary.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is deliberating on utilizing a courtroom within Tihar Jail for the ongoing trial of Yasin Malik, a convict facing charges of abduction and murder. This decision follows security concerns about transporting Malik to Jammu and Kashmir, as highlighted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
In a submission to justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih, Mehta confirmed the availability of a fully equipped courtroom in Tihar Jail capable of video conferencing, which has hosted previous legal proceedings. The court has issued notices to the concerned respondents and made all co-accused parties in the case.
This development comes amid the Central Bureau of Investigation's appeal against a Jammu court's directive requiring Malik's physical presence for trial proceedings. The Supreme Court previously stayed the order for Malik's transfer, citing potential security threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Yasin Malik
- Tihar Jail
- courtroom
- trial
- security
- abduction
- murder
- video conferencing
- CJI
ALSO READ
Kristi Noem Nominated as Homeland Security Secretary by Trump
Top Security Official Arrested in Guerrero Mayor's Shocking Murder
Shocking Car Attack in Zhuhai Sparks Debate on Public Security in China
Trump Picks Kristi Noem for Homeland Security Role
Rajasthan By-Elections Underway Amid Tight Security