Left Menu

Destructive Waves: Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Grid

Russia executed a significant attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Thursday, leading to emergency power outages affecting hundreds of thousands. The strikes targeted key regions, disrupting power and water services as the country braces for more potential outages amid winter fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:57 IST
Destructive Waves: Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Grid
Representative image Image Credit:

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia launched a major strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Thursday. This attack, the second of its kind this month, resulted in widespread blasts and emergency power outages across numerous regions, leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity. Ukrainian officials have been bracing for significant power challenges as winter approaches.

The latest attack saw Ukraine's national grid operator, Ukrenergo, enacting emergency power cuts, affecting the capital and key areas including Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko confirmed the debilitating impact on the state's power systems through a message on Facebook.

The western Rivne region was among the hardest hit, with Governor Oleksandr Koval reporting power cuts affecting 280,000 consumers along with water supply disruptions. Damage in other regions included missile-induced impacts on businesses and residential facilities, further complicating an already dire winter energy outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024