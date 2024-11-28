Left Menu

Nand Kishore Takes Helm at SBI Funds Management

Nand Kishore has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of SBI Funds Management Ltd. Previously holding the role of Deputy Managing Director at SBI's Corporate Centre in Mumbai, Kishore brings over 34 years of banking experience to his new position. He aims to make SBI Funds Management a market leader by expanding its reach and influence across various financial services and investor segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:38 IST
Nand Kishore Takes Helm at SBI Funds Management
Nand Kishore
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition, SBI Funds Management Ltd has appointed Nand Kishore as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. This joint venture between the State Bank of India and Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, announced the leadership change in an official statement.

Nand Kishore takes over from Shamsher Singh and is expected to bring a wealth of experience to the role. Before this appointment, Kishore served as Deputy Managing Director, focusing on Global Markets at SBI's Corporate Centre in Mumbai. Over his 34-year tenure with the bank, he has gained expertise in branch banking, international operations, and investment banking.

Expressing his vision for SBI Funds Management, Kishore stated, "Our goal is to not just be a market leader but a market maker, expanding our reach and influence." The firm aims to provide a comprehensive suite of financial services to various investor segments, including mutual funds, portfolio management, and offshore funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024