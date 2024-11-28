Nand Kishore Takes Helm at SBI Funds Management

In a significant leadership transition, SBI Funds Management Ltd has appointed Nand Kishore as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. This joint venture between the State Bank of India and Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, announced the leadership change in an official statement.

Nand Kishore takes over from Shamsher Singh and is expected to bring a wealth of experience to the role. Before this appointment, Kishore served as Deputy Managing Director, focusing on Global Markets at SBI's Corporate Centre in Mumbai. Over his 34-year tenure with the bank, he has gained expertise in branch banking, international operations, and investment banking.

Expressing his vision for SBI Funds Management, Kishore stated, "Our goal is to not just be a market leader but a market maker, expanding our reach and influence." The firm aims to provide a comprehensive suite of financial services to various investor segments, including mutual funds, portfolio management, and offshore funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)