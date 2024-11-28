Left Menu

Hungary's Mortgage Cap Extension: Shielding Families Amid Economic Challenges

Hungary's government is extending the interest rate cap on retail mortgages until mid-2025, initially imposed to protect households from surging inflation. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration aims to prevent households from paying more despite the recession and high inflation, shifting the financial burden to banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:09 IST
Hungary's Mortgage Cap Extension: Shielding Families Amid Economic Challenges
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The Hungarian government has announced an extension of its interest rate cap on retail mortgages by another six months, stretching into mid-2025. This decision is part of the government's ongoing efforts to shield households from the burden of rising inflation, which hit 25% in January this year, the highest in the European Union.

In October, Hungary's annual inflation rate stood at 3.2%. Gergely Gulyas, the chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, indicated that the cap has significantly reduced financial stress on families. “Without this measure, families would face massive costs, absorbed instead by the banking sector,” Gulyas stated during a recent press briefing.

Amidst a technical recession following a 0.7% economic contraction last quarter, Economy Minister Marton Nagy acknowledged that while the cap impacts consumption recovery negatively, it remains necessary. Orban's government continues to juggle economic revival with shielding citizens from financial hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024