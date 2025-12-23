Left Menu

US Economy Showcases Robust Growth Amid Persistent Inflation

The US economy expanded by 4.3% in the third quarter, its fastest pace in two years, driven by consumer and government spending alongside export growth. Inflation, however, remains above the Federal Reserve's desired levels. Employment figures reveal a slowdown, with job creation dipping significantly since spring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:15 IST
US Economy Showcases Robust Growth Amid Persistent Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US economy experienced a significant surge with a 4.3% annual growth rate in the third quarter, outperforming expectations and marking the most rapid expansion in two years. Consumer spending, government investment, and robust export activity drove this growth, according to the Commerce Department.

Despite this positive development, inflation continues to exceed the Federal Reserve's target. The Fed's preferred metric, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, indicated a 2.8% rise, while core PCE inflation rose to 2.9% after volatile elements like food and energy were excluded.

Though the US labor market generated 64,000 jobs in November, it shed 105,000 in October, pushing the unemployment rate to 4.6%. The hiring pace has dropped significantly, attributed to uncertainties surrounding President Trump's tariffs and the prolonged impact of higher interest rates.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025