Empowering Indian Farmers: BharatRohan's Innovative Pragati Card

BharatRohan, a leader in precision agriculture, has unveiled the Pragati card in collaboration with Obopay and Mastercard. This initiative is designed to empower Indian farmers with a unique multi-wallet instrument featuring open and close-loop capabilities, meeting the distinct needs of the agricultural sector.

The Pragati card will facilitate access to targeted credit, streamline purchases of essential inputs, and enable seamless digital payments in offline areas. It also offers incentives for using advanced sustainable farming technologies like drones.

BharatRohan is exploring participation in the Mastercard Community Pass digital platform, which would enable direct crediting of produce sale proceeds to the Pragati card and access to supply chain financing solutions.

