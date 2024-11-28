Left Menu

Empowering Indian Farmers: BharatRohan's Innovative Pragati Card

BharatRohan has launched the Pragati card in collaboration with Obopay and Mastercard, aimed at Indian farmers. This multi-wallet card facilitates digital payments, offers targeted credit, and incentivizes sustainable farming practices. It supports supply chain financing, carbon credit programs, and aims to reach 500,000 farmers by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:19 IST
Empowering Indian Farmers: BharatRohan's Innovative Pragati Card

BharatRohan, a leader in precision agriculture, has unveiled the Pragati card in collaboration with Obopay and Mastercard. This initiative is designed to empower Indian farmers with a unique multi-wallet instrument featuring open and close-loop capabilities, meeting the distinct needs of the agricultural sector.

The Pragati card will facilitate access to targeted credit, streamline purchases of essential inputs, and enable seamless digital payments in offline areas. It also offers incentives for using advanced sustainable farming technologies like drones.

BharatRohan is exploring participation in the Mastercard Community Pass digital platform, which would enable direct crediting of produce sale proceeds to the Pragati card and access to supply chain financing solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024