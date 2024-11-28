Left Menu

Sun Pharma Directors Penalized for Violations

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. faces penalties from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for non-disclosure and lack of approval on related party transactions. Directors, including CMD Dilip Shanghvi, are fined for past violations. The issue relates to investigations by SEBI and the Companies Act, 2013 provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:09 IST
Sun Pharma Directors Penalized for Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced that penalties have been imposed on several of its past and present directors, including CMD Dilip Shanghvi, by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for non-disclosure and lack of requisite approvals for related party transactions.

The penalties follow an order from the Regional Director, North Western Region, citing alleged violations of the Companies Act, 2013. Notable among those fined are Dilip Shanghvi, Sudhir Valia, Sailesh Desai, and others, with fines ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh each.

This follows a past investigation by SEBI, which was settled without admission of guilt. However, further inquiries initiated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in 2019 uncovered additional compliance issues under Sections 129 and 188 regarding financial statements from 2015-2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024