Mamata Banerjee's Stand for Jobless Teachers Amid SC Order Controversy

In a decisive move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised robust support to thousands of teachers and staff who found themselves jobless after a Supreme Court judgment. The ruling invalidated the 2016 appointment of over 25,000 educators, branding the recruitment process as "vitiated and tainted."

Addressing affected individuals in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee reassured those present that the state government is committed to ensuring that no deserving educator remains without employment. She outlined a two-phase plan to restore their jobs and highlighted their continued status as employees, given no termination notices have been issued.

Banerjee criticized the opposition for politicizing the issue and affirmed her government's intention to file a review petition on the court's verdict. She underscored an impartial approach to re-examining all candidates, aiming to rectify wrongful accusations of ineligibility or corruption during the prior management's tenure.

