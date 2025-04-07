Mamata Banerjee's Stand for Jobless Teachers Amid SC Order Controversy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pledged to support teachers and staff who lost their jobs due to a Supreme Court ruling. Assuring alternative arrangements within two months, Banerjee emphasized restoring dignity and maintaining service continuity for deserving candidates while respecting the court's decision.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised robust support to thousands of teachers and staff who found themselves jobless after a Supreme Court judgment. The ruling invalidated the 2016 appointment of over 25,000 educators, branding the recruitment process as "vitiated and tainted."
Addressing affected individuals in Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee reassured those present that the state government is committed to ensuring that no deserving educator remains without employment. She outlined a two-phase plan to restore their jobs and highlighted their continued status as employees, given no termination notices have been issued.
Banerjee criticized the opposition for politicizing the issue and affirmed her government's intention to file a review petition on the court's verdict. She underscored an impartial approach to re-examining all candidates, aiming to rectify wrongful accusations of ineligibility or corruption during the prior management's tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Education and Environment: Initiatives by Maharashtra's Ganesh Naik
Unity Rally Sets Stage for West Bengal's Political Showdown
Hindutva Rally Strives for Unity Ahead of 2026 West Bengal Polls
BJP's Majumdar Calls for Change Amidst West Bengal Turmoil
School Circular Sparks Controversy: Education Minister Intervenes to Preserve Harmony