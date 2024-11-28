Initiative for Beggar Rehabilitation: Achieving Milestones

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced that 970 individuals involved in begging have been successfully rehabilitated. This effort is part of a broader initiative under the SMILE program, aiming to support marginalized individuals through comprehensive rehabilitation strategies.

Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, shared this update in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the scheme's focus on cities with historical, religious, and tourist significance.

Since the scheme's inception, 7,660 persons have been identified for rehabilitation, demonstrating the government's commitment to improving the livelihoods of vulnerable populations engaging in begging activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)