Left Menu

Army Chief Calls for Adaptive Doctrines Amid Evolving Warfare Dynamics

General Upendra Dwivedi, addressing a seminar at the Army War College, highlighted the urgent need for adaptive military strategies in line with recent geopolitical changes and technological advances. The focus was on enhancing operational philosophies to tackle emerging threats, leveraging technology, and fostering cohesive civil-military collaborations for future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:20 IST
Army Chief Calls for Adaptive Doctrines Amid Evolving Warfare Dynamics
Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi (Pic/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 26th Doctrine and Strategy Seminar at the Army War College in Mhow, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, emphasized the necessity for adaptive doctrines for the Indian Army. As conveyed by the Ministry of Defence, the event underscored the importance of revitalizing operational philosophy to address recent conflict dynamics and technological innovations.

The seminar critically assessed existing doctrines against the backdrop of modern warfare, inviting experts to suggest actionable changes. Key themes included integrating global warfare trends, rethinking strategies, and leveraging technology for logistics and human resource development. General Dwivedi praised the comprehensive efforts to rethink military strategies, highlighting the role of emerging technologies in achieving political objectives.

Reflecting on global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, the General stressed lessons in combined operations and civil-military integration. He addressed national security challenges, emphasizing the need for adaptive responses to hybrid threats, and highlighted the importance of flexible doctrines, calling for innovative leadership to adapt swiftly to technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024