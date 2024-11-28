Army Chief Calls for Adaptive Doctrines Amid Evolving Warfare Dynamics

During the 26th Doctrine and Strategy Seminar at the Army War College in Mhow, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, emphasized the necessity for adaptive doctrines for the Indian Army. As conveyed by the Ministry of Defence, the event underscored the importance of revitalizing operational philosophy to address recent conflict dynamics and technological innovations.

The seminar critically assessed existing doctrines against the backdrop of modern warfare, inviting experts to suggest actionable changes. Key themes included integrating global warfare trends, rethinking strategies, and leveraging technology for logistics and human resource development. General Dwivedi praised the comprehensive efforts to rethink military strategies, highlighting the role of emerging technologies in achieving political objectives.

Reflecting on global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, the General stressed lessons in combined operations and civil-military integration. He addressed national security challenges, emphasizing the need for adaptive responses to hybrid threats, and highlighted the importance of flexible doctrines, calling for innovative leadership to adapt swiftly to technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)