CDS Gen. Chauhan on Modern Warfare Transformation and India's Strategic Readiness

In a compelling address at IIT Bombay, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted the transformative nature of modern warfare, describing it as faster, smarter, and shorter than before. He drew attention to the high tempo and instantaneous effects characteristic of contemporary warfare, exemplified by India's Operation Sindoor.

General Chauhan emphasized the critical role of multi-domain operations, stating their necessity in current military strategies. He cited Operation Sindoor, a swift and decisive four-day conflict, as an instance where simultaneous efforts across different warfare domains achieved remarkable success.

Addressing India's strategic challenges, CDS Chauhan stressed preparation for short-duration, high-intensity conflicts and the need for strong deterrence against nuclear-armed adversaries. He underscored the importance of exploiting new warfare domains to create asymmetry against weaker opponents without letting other nations exploit these dynamics.

