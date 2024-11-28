Crackdown on Counterfeit Farming Supplies: Union Minister Pushes for Action

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued a stern warning to those involved in selling counterfeit agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. He emphasized the need for severe actions against these practices to safeguard the interests of farmers across the nation.

During a departmental review, Chouhan expressed concern over farmer complaints regarding substandard products that have led to significant losses. In response, he instructed officials to enforce strict measures to curb the distribution of fake or inferior agricultural inputs.

The minister highlighted the ineffective prosecution of offenders in various states and plans to confer with state governments to enhance enforcement. Chouhan reiterated the importance of severe penalties to deter future offenses, especially with the upcoming crop season in mind.

