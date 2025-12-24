Revolutionizing Quality Assurance in India with QR-coded Marks

The Quality Council of India (QCI), functioning under the commerce and industry ministry, has unveiled a new QR-coded mark of quality. This initiative is designed to provide citizens with transparent information about their laboratories, hospitals, and MSMEs, thereby preventing the spread of fake certifications.

Moreover, QCI is set to launch Quality Setu, an innovative, secure, ticket-based system focused on timely grievance redressal and feedback resolution, aiming to bolster consumer trust and accountability.

In another move towards efficiency, QCI will introduce a singular, paperless, and modular accreditation platform, poised to replace the currently fragmented accreditation portals, underscoring a comprehensive approach to streamlined quality assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)