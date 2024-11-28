Left Menu

K Raheja Investment Managers Settles REIT Violation Case with SEBI

K Raheja Investment Managers resolved a case with the capital markets regulator SEBI over alleged violations of REIT rules. They paid a settlement fee of Rs 68.73 lakh in relation to Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The proceedings were settled without admitting or denying any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

K Raheja Investment Managers, the management firm for Mindspace Business Parks REIT, has settled a case involving alleged breaches of REIT regulations with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by paying a settlement fee of Rs 68.73 lakh. The firm is responsible for managing one of India's major business parks listed entities.

SEBI had initiated adjudication proceedings against the investment firm for allegedly violating REIT guidelines. These violations pertained to inaccuracies in net distributable cash flow calculations and incomplete disclosure in financial reports. A show-cause notice was issued to the company on August 24, claiming misrepresentations at the Special Purpose Vehicle level and using borrowed funds for distributions.

The proceedings were resolved after K Raheja Investment Managers submitted a settlement application. The SEBI High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC) approved the revised terms proposed by the firm, allowing the matter to conclude with the payment of the settlement fee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024