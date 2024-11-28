Left Menu

Justice Manmohan Set to Join India's Supreme Court Bench

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan to the apex court. Considering the current representation on the Supreme Court bench, Justice Manmohan's expertise makes him a fitting candidate. His judicial career spans several decades, beginning as an advocate in 1987.

The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium has proposed the elevation of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan to the country's highest court, marking a significant development on Thursday. The decision was reached during a meeting of the Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy, and Abhay S Oka.

In recommending Justice Manmohan, the Collegium emphasized that the Supreme Court currently has only one judge from the Delhi High Court, prompting a unanimous endorsement for his elevation. Currently, the Supreme Court operates with a strength of 32 judges, two short of its sanctioned figure of 34.

Born on December 17, 1962, in Delhi, Justice Manmohan's distinguished legal career began after attaining his LL.B. from the University of Delhi in 1987. He has a rich history of advocacy in both the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court and has held prominent positions including senior advocate appointed by the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

