Russia's Grim Energy Offensive: Unprecedented Power Outages Strike Ukraine

Russia has intensified its assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to extensive power outages across the country. This marks the second major strike this month and comes as a retaliatory response to Ukraine's missile attacks on Russian soil.

In response to Moscow's escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the use of cruise missiles equipped with cluster munitions, noting over a million people were immediately left without power. The attack disrupted Ukraine's capacity to sustain energy needs, with damages reported across nine regions.

The Ukrainian air force struggled against Russia's use of drones and missiles, with advanced decoys complicating air defenses. Officials brace for prolonged blackouts during winter while seeking support from Western allies to bolster air defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)