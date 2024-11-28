Left Menu

Mission: Rescue in Ernakulam's Wild Forest

Three women have gone missing in Ernakulam's dense forest while searching for their cows. A large search operation, involving multiple departments and local residents, is underway to locate them. Initial contact was made but lost, and they are believed to be sheltering on a rock deep in the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tense search operation is in progress in Ernakulam district after three women went missing in a dense forest while looking for their cows. The incident has prompted a coordinated effort involving police, fire and rescue, Excise department, forest officials, and local residents.

The forest, noted for its population of wild animals, poses significant challenges to the search teams. Initial communication with the missing women was established via phone, but further attempts have been unsuccessful, heightening concerns for their safety.

The women are reported to be together on a rock deep within the forest, according to police sources. Rescue operations are in full swing as efforts to locate and bring them to safety continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

